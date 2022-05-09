Electric cars: nothing but news, we’re definitely late

Electricity innovation never stops growing, so what for everyone is new technology. But are you really sure? You may have missed some details that you hate so much that you don’t know.

If you thought electric cars had a history limited to the 21st century only, you were wrong. Yes, because man has been trying and trying to develop a technology that advances us more and more towards the future for many years now. And we’re not saying that, but exactly human history.

Think, The first electric car was produced around 1835, if not before. But, even in this case, clarification is needed: electric cars have a much longer history than well-known internal combustion engines. What happened? Well, electricity was by no means a practical power source for cars.

Electricity, Before the Twentieth Century: The Century That It All Began

Perhaps not all, but most of the projects that were born later, started from the Italian physicist Alessandro Volta, who invented the voltaic pile – the current battery. Later, the English chemist Michael Faraday went even further. Man invented an electric motor powered by a voltaic pile. In the 1930s, many of the geniuses of the time developed a horse-free but battery-powered carriage (although not rechargeable, but it meant a lot at the time).

Especially the Dutch pharmacist Sibrandus Stratingh, who developed the oldest electric car still in existence. In 1882, William Ayrton and John Perry were able to create a three-wheeled electric car that could travel up to 40 kilometers at a speed of about two kilometers per hour. It is a very important year, because the first rechargeable battery is also being produced.

In 1897, the Morris and Salom Electric Carriage and Wagon Company operated a small group of electric taxis in New York. The latter will soon also move to Paris and London. In 1898 the world’s fastest electric vehicle was built: He was able to walk about ten kilometers per hour.