Details in a leak, a possible simplification is discussed – Nerd4.life

Some have appeared details for him Pokemon Legends: Arceus From an online leak, Twitter user CentroLeaks reported it after deleting its primary source, among which we find interesting news and also Possible simplifications That cause the discussion of the enthusiast community.

We already know that the new chapter of the series looks like a kind of episodic with its own characteristics, such as the tendency to be Action RPG And its completely open world, so it’s no wonder the gameplay is more action-oriented than we’ve seen so far in the regular series.

From the new details it appears as well Arceus’ capture This will only be possible after completing the Hisui Pokédex, the historical area in which the game is set: so you will have to play for a long time before you can catch the legend, since it will be necessary to take all the Pokémon in the area before you can get them, unlike what It usually happens.

All the beginning (Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott) would have Hisui forms with specific distinct movements, and Sneasel would have a different regional development.

One thing that is somewhat discussed is the substantial modification of the stat and value system in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In practice, individual points in the new class will not be used for evaluation Statistics From individual Pokémon, but a system similar to that seen in Pokémon Let’s Go with the use of candy will interfere, which is in turn derived from Pokémon GO but still different. Other potential limitations are the absence of specific abilities, custom items, and the ability to mate with creatures.

These three Eliminations, in particular, they are having a great deal of discussion, but it should be noted that all of these are still just rumours. Other details regarding the battles to conquer legends that are configured as real boss battles, and the possibility of having a mechanic similar to the Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire portals.