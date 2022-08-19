Denis Foggia ready to recover again on Garcia and Guevara – OA Sport

The Moto3 World Championship returns from Austria this weekend for the thirteenth stage of the season that reopened after what happened in Great Britain at Silverstone. The British motorsport home witnessed the first real setback for Aspar team out with Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara After two unexpected incidents.

The Iberians are still firmly in control of the situation, A duel could turn into a wider conflict in the coming weeks. The first has 182 points against 179 of his colleague who took over the championship in the United Kingdom for a few minutes.

The collapse of the latter, which occurred in “Stowe” in the last clip after contact with Ortola, allowed Foggia to shorten to -42 of the leading pair. Leopard’s #7 has all the credentials to continue bridging the gap between the two masters of the series, riders who now seem unbeatable in all conditions.

Virtual internal rivalry can certainly help our citizens Which is now expected to also perform in Styria on a track where anything can happen. The tracks will actually be crucial in an event where every mistake can cost you dearly. Free practice will be immediately important, and new champions will actually have to understand the new chicane offered for two wheels in order to increase safety in the intersection that leads from Turn 1 to Turn 3 of the track.

