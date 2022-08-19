Hurricanes and catastrophic eruptions, areas at risk in the coming hours and days “ILMETEO.it

Weather: hurricanes, catastrophic eruptions and vulnerable areas in the coming hours and days

Differences between a tornado and a tornado (tornado)Explosion And the tornado (or tornado) Two completely different phenomenaHowever, very often, especially the media, they confuse them. Often, when you’re in poor visibility and very strong winds, we tend to talk about a hiccup when we’re actually, in most cases, in the presence of an explosion.

In detail, the tornado (or more technically”tornado“) and the Rotation of an air mass from the cloud to the ground Which leads to the downward extension of the cloud itself in a classic funnel shape, even without necessarily touching the ground where ‘debris cloud’(lifting debris), otherwise we are talking about a “funnel cloud” (that is, the rotation of the air mass, but it does not touch the ground). Hurricanes are categorized byFujita scaleRanging from EF0 to EF5 according to ruin That the extreme event results from the environment, buildings and other infrastructure or artefacts. Within the aggregate is a strong depression (defined in the technical term “mesocyclone”) around which winds circulate at speeds that can reach 300 km/h; It is basically The most violent and destructive meteorological phenomenon. Fortunately, they don’t last long, no more than an hour, and often hit very small areas.

The ExplosionAnd the Rather, it is a meteorological phenomenon that can form during a thunderstorm when the downstream current is determined downdraft It is very strong and it hits the ground and crashes violently on it and makes a “bang” (Explosion Exactly from which the English name is derived): at this point Air expands horizontally At speeds they can exceed 100 km / h, which causes a lot of damage.

It is basically about twenty linesso it is quite different from the whirlwind, with Gusts of up to 150/180 km/h Capable of affecting large areas of tens of square kilometers. Therefore, upon closer examination, it represents a more dangerous phenomenon than a tornado. Because it is likely to arrive and create damage in many areas. From a statistical point of view, Italy has more eruptions associated with violent storms than hurricanes, so it is necessary to make the correct distinctions even in the forecast.

to summarise What distinguishes a tornado (or hurricane) from the gust of a tornado, is the classic respression, this stretch of rubble that reaches the ground. Another noticeable difference lies in the damage caused. The trace of exploding debris (broken branches, poles, trees, etc.) has a pattern diverges like a fan It starts from a central line at the core of the explosion and covers an area a few kilometers in diameter. The area affected by a cyclone is usually much smaller (the classic long and narrow path can be seen from above) and the debris path is arranged as circular.

in the coming days Locally there may also be explosionsalso linked to hail: We’ll keep you posted.

