Not an incurable disease, but a strong one Chronic pain. Such will be the health conditions of the Russian president Russian President Vladimir PutinAccording to the “diagnosis” of the Danish Military Intelligence (Fe). Furthermore, for Scandinavian 007, “The Kaiser” was being treated for a form of cancer and this may have influenced his decision.

In its 2021 annual report, as Ukranska Pravda reports, the federation gave Putin another mandate as “highly likely” after the next presidential election in 2024. However, in its 2022 report, the Danish military services have changed their minds and this time they believe installing Putin as president Until 2029 is only “possible”. “The biggest doubt we have is his health, or whether someone will remove him because of his deteriorating health,” said an intelligence officer.

Putin is sick: that’s why he can suffer from chronic pain

The agency does not believe that Putin is suffering from an incurable disease, but rather from severe chronic pain after several falls and accidents. “That is why he tries to sit up and hold on to things. He does this to relieve pain,” the officer noted. The report notes that various media outlets have reported in the past that Putin suffers the consequences of a fall from a horse in the 2000s, and an injury during judo and hockey lessons in Russia. FE experts do not expect Putin to die from ill health, but they believe that over time the Russian elite will want to see a stronger person at the helm. “We have a strong impression that part of the elite sees that they are going in the wrong direction,” added the Danish military intelligence officer. .