Covid cases and suspension of training sessions, new calls

The Covid-19 It still creates problems for The Italian national ice hockey team. Actually, I am 10 positive cases In the blue group: 7 PlayersHe is a member of art Device And two staff support team. To respect The right to privacy On the topic of sensitive data such as those related to b Health statusAnd, pending additional test results that could make the people concerned be considered cured, the names of those who were found positive for SARS-CoV-2 Not disclosed. “The situation is undoubtedly sensitive and we cannot understand how the virus can enter the team – said the sports director of the national teams. Stefan Zisser – What is certain is that we are doing our best to be able to leave to The best department in the world. We won our participation in the World Championship on the pitch, and we want to honor this commitment to the end by respecting the values ​​of the sport. “

For precautionary reasons, in agreement with the technical staff, he: FISG Decided to Suspension exercises To reduce any kind of contact and the chance of infection. From today the entire national team team is in Meet Bolzano I entered the so-called “bubbleAnd me Covid-19 Safety Protocols Founded by IIHF They expected PCR test Every 48 hours. A protocol, in fact, the Italian Ice Sports Federation has already begun to respect it in recent weeks, conducting antigen and molecular tests on a regular basis.

To compensate the absence due to Covid-19, was issued Additional calls From the original ones. The goalkeeper is back in the blue group Jake Smith And the attackers Leonardo Felicity e Simon Daddy, Defender expected to be close (once DEL2 qualifiers are over) Peter Spornberger, The full-back is added to the march Stefano MarquetteHe called for bringing expertise to the back-office. In addition, technical personnel have been “strengthened” with entry Florian Keynes, Video Coach for Adler Mannheim.

The departure of the national team for Riga, seat The best department in the world, Is scheduled for Sunday May 16, while the debut date has been set Friday May 21 4.15pm (3.15pm in Italy) vs. Germany. ThenItaly Norway, Latvia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Canada and the United States will play in order.