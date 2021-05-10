Giro d’Italia, Stage Three: Van der Horn wins Biella. Heaven in pink

The Dutchman, fugitive from the start, fought back in the group and crossed the finish line at Kanal in the lead. The Slovak knocks out many runners, but remains alone in the final. Filippo remains number one in the ranking

Taco Van Der Hoen conquered the third stage of the 2021 Giro Ditalia, 190 kilometers from Biella and reaches Kanal, in the province of Cuneo. Intermarchè-Wanty-Gobert capped a long separation from the day with 7 other athletes, and resisted the return of his stalkers alone with a great job in the last 10 kilometers. The Dutchman was five seconds ahead of the best group, which is governed by Italian David Simolai (Emerging State of Israel) against Slovak Peter Sagan (Hansgrohe Stock Exchange). Fourth: Veronese Elia Viviani (Covidis). Piedmontese Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) kept the pink jersey for the overall leader in the rankings. The fourth stage, scheduled to begin tomorrow, is Piacenza Sistula, with a length of 187 km.

Decisive tear – Van der Hoorn put the decisive push on the Guarene rupture, ditching Zoccarato and going away with Pellaud, in turn moving less than 10 km from the end. The initiative of counter-attackers Julio Ciccone and Tony Gallopin was futile. The Dutchman was on the run all day, first with his other colleagues, then in the last 5 kilometers, alone and resisted the pursuit of the predatory group and ended with a difference of 100 meters, with one hand on the helmet as if to say “I don’t believe it.” Van der Hoen hasn’t won a stage since 2018, and that is his team’s first ever win for Giroud, also because he’s been invited only this year. READ "Napoli is the worst team they have ever faced. It's a pleasure to be compared to Gattuso."

Paradise is still in pink – Filippo Jana stays pink. Today was also the stage that celebrated the 90th birthday of the iconic shirt. Instead, Eduardo Aveni came out in the top ten: Today’s stage is really tough for him. In second place in the overall rating there is Foss (16 ”), then Evenepoel (20 ”) and so is Almeida. Al-Nabali gained 16 places compared to yesterday and is Ganna’s 34 by 44 ”. Mockery of Sagan, who imposed a frenzied pace on the climb of Castino and Manera to force many runners such as Iwan, Nezulo, Gronuegen, Mocheti and Merlier to surrender, but not Viviani, Simolai and Gaviria. However, the Slovak was left alone in the final.

May 10, 2021 (Change to May 10, 2021 | 17:52)

