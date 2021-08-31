August 31, 2021

Contamination suspected, here are the packages at risk - Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines August 31, 2021

Some organic lentil pasta products, red rice, turmeric and organic bean pasta have been recalled as a precaution by Ministry of Health. Brand packaging Florentine Renaissance pasta factory. The pasta was recalled due to “possible 2-chloroethanol and ethylene oxide contamination,” according to the site. ilfattoalimentare.it.

In particular, 250g packages of lentils, rice, red pasta and turmeric with Tmc 28/12/2023 forms of camaretta, risoni, paqueri and penne, and 250g packages of broad bean paste were affected by the measurement. Red rice and turmeric with Tmc 01/08/2024 from the camaratta, bakri and fusilli formats, and with Tmc 28/12/2023 from the Raissouni format.

The pasta recalled for Azienda Agricola Bio Floriddia C. was produced by Pasta Natura Srl at the factory located in Via Agricoltura 10, in Busca in the province of Cuneo.

Yesterday, August 30, the Ministry of Health recalled some ice cream packaged in different batches and flavors under the Nuii and Milka brand, again due to the presence of ethylene oxide, due to “the possibility of traces of ETO (ethylene oxide) in the ingredient carob seed flour.”

