April 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Employment centers report to the Postal Police - MarsicaLive

Employment centers report to the Postal Police – MarsicaLive

Karen Hines April 12, 2022 1 min read

Avisano. Through the SMS trap, they provoke the unemployed to respond to a job call that may come from a regional employment center but the response inadvertently activates expensive online subscriptions.

This is the technique used by some scammers who for a few days have been flooding the mobile phones of the unemployed registered in the regional CPI with text messages. Regional offices, on the recommendation of the unemployed themselves, included the regional postal police, which immediately activated inspections and investigations in the territory.

Trap numbers start with 899… and messages arrive on WhatsApp on the social network. The unemployed, attracted by the job offer coming from the CPI to which they belong, respond to the message and thus revitalize the services with higher additional costs.

Regional Employment Centers remind you that all members are contacted only through institutional channels, i.e. by regular and approved e-mail, and that all necessary information can be found on the institution’s website for employment centers, selfi.regione. abruzzo. He. She.

It is important to emphasize, and the conclusion of Cpi managers, that offices that contact their subscribers do not, and have never used, messages on the social network whatsapp.

See also  From graduation fees to fees on the water, small taxes towards cancellation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Who can do it and how to watch it

April 12, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Who are the richest women in Italy: a new ranking

April 11, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Transportation: Uber’s turning point in the book of trains, flights, and hotels

April 11, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Modifications to the Volvo Penta and certification for the Dana

April 12, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Employment centers report to the Postal Police – MarsicaLive

April 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“It’s a unique city, the Scudetto will be a place for the world”

April 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Strong hurricane during the week until about summer Saturday, temperatures in some areas!

April 12, 2022 Karen Hines