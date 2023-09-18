September 18, 2023

Community hospitals in the Salerno region with Pnrr money: there is a barrage of offers – News

Karen Hines September 18, 2023 1 min read

Salerno. The healthcare “revolution” in Campania and in the Province of Salerno with Pnrr funds providing for the creation of new (and numerous) structures of local aid is reaching a turning point: the Campania region led by Vincenzo De Luca, in fact, appointed the committee that will evaluate the offers received during the tender – Divided into 20 pieces – on the “Mixed Contract for Engineering, Architectural and Technical Services for the Construction of Public Buildings such as Community Houses (CdC), Community Hospitals (CO) and Regional Operations Centers (CoT)”, set out in Task 6 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Among the many proposals, five relate to interventions that were assumed and designed for the Province of Salerno: up to thirty proposals reached the bell to submit applications. Now it will be up to president Michele Testa and committee members Giovanni Lanzois and Francesca Di Falco and minute-taker secretary Pasquale Chiodi – all directors of the Palazzo Santa Lucia offices – to evaluate the proposals.

