Climate, does space save the earth? The importance of satellites

Milan, 1 October. (askanews) – Will space save Earth? Satellite images are essential for monitoring the effects of climate change, explained Simonetta Shelly, Head of Strategy, Programs and Earth Observation Coordinator at the European Space Agency. “Satellite data from Earth observation satellites is an essential support in the topic of climate change: in fact they are used for adaptation and mitigation measures in the framework of the Paris Agreements, and climate variables are also climate indicators that are followed and monitored by satellite data. This was discussed in the event “Changing Planet” – A view from above” – Organized by the Italian Space Agency (ESA), the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the University of Milan, in collaboration with the National Museum of Science and Technology of Milan, introduces Luca Parmitano and Giorgio Sacuccia, President of ASI. “We tell children about satellites and space technologies that they can To do to protect the planet this tool that is the space to protect our planet.” For Fiorenzo Galli, Director of the Museum of Science and Technology, a starting point for children: “The impulse protest to the ecological situation must be accompanied by a search for oneself into great professionalism, to be concrete.”

