Next week, from Monday’s fall stage with TEMPORALS, CLOUDS and WIND. Updated forecast »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, starting in the fall phase on Monday with storms, clouds and winds. Forecasts have been updated

Updated forecast for next weekAutumn arrives with heavy rain and cool weather. This is the confirmation that just arrived in light next week When, already since Monday 4th OctoberAnd The low pressure vortex over Italy will explode, releasing a caliber A gale of storms and strong winds In most areas.

In short, it might be time to get the files out heavier clothes After long weeks with the flavor of summer it’s still late, especially in the south.

But let’s go through in order by analyzing Updated forecast To better understand what to expect in the week that will be highly determinedearly october.

From a climatic point of view, autumn is Period of heavy rain and the Reason They should be sought in high latitudes where some form Large areas of depression (classical disturbances) which often affect first Western Europe and then our country as well.

And that’s exactly what we’re expecting soon. Pointing eyes, especially since then Monday 4 Atlantic front Good organization will lead to a The first wave of autumn bad weather. Be careful because the cold currents that enter through the rune door will favour formation Mediterranean hurricane Able to unleash heavy rain, also in the form of Storm.

at present Areas most at riskAs the latest updates confirm, these will be first Northwest (Liguria, Piedmont and Lombardy) NS Tyrrhenian (Tuscany and later Lazio), later also Trevento with the possibility of severe thunderstorms NS high rain.

This front depression, in addition to a heavy wave of bad weather, will also be responsible for a sharp hypothermia with the temperature They may even carry Below the reference climate averages, especially Al middle of the north.

The rest of next week is shaping up too full of surprises, with the possibility of having new deterioration between Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 Which will likely catapult us once and for all into the new fall season.

As for the last side, it’s only one side general direction And not a definitive prediction, given the distance of time: great air movements can, in short, save us new changes.

Autumn whirlwind over Italy from Monday 4 October