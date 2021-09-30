September 30, 2021

China Rice Exports to US - Riso Italiano

The United States can also export rice China: The first trip to Arkansas is early this summer, with others expected in the coming months. This was announced by the Atkins Ralston family and Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Rollstones sold through an agreement with a private importer in China, which was confirmed at a press conference in Capitol. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that their rice is the first Arkansas rice exported to China. It has to go through a series of tests with the USDA and, on the other hand, with the USDA counterpart in China.

Josh Hankins, director of government relations with the Arkansas Rice Federation, pointed out that since the sale of Rollstones from the south-central region to China, and represents a major step for paddy growers. Hankins reiterated this, Arkansas is the largest rice producer in the country, accounting for 50% of the total crop. Exports to China have been part of the negotiations over the past decade.

California farmers made China’s first rice exporter in 2020 as medium-grain rice. California mainly produces that type. Most Arkansas rice is a long grain. According to the USDA, China consumes the most rice at 161 tonnes.

China and the United States reached an initial trade agreement in 2020, including the purchase of US rice from China.

Ralstens said the Chinese importer involved in the sale was a food distributor. They established their Arkansas River Valley farm in 1999 and expanded rice production. They built a rice mill and started marketing special varieties in 2018. They also have a packaging plant. Their product line includes jasmine and basmati white rice, aromatic purple, red and brown blend known as Nature’s Blend and brown red rice.

