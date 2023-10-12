Children “beheaded” in Kafr Azza, CNN: “The government does not confirm this.” Then the Israeli accounts published three pictures: “It happened.”

The children “beheaded” by Hamas militiamen in Kibbutz Kfar Azza have become an international issue for the Israeli government, which continues to contradict its statements, and on Thursday afternoon published a photo of three dead newborn babies. In the past 48 hours, there have been several setbacks by the executive branch led by Bibi Netanyahu. The last step back […]

the “Headless” children. Come here Militiamen to agitation In the Kibbutz Kfar Azza It becomes an international issue with Israeli government Who continues to contradict his statements and on Thursday afternoon posted a photo of three dead newborn babies. In the past 48 hours, there have been several setbacks by the executive branch led by Bibi Netanyahu. The last pullback before the shot was fired was with CNN. On Thursday morning, American television – which on Wednesday re-released the statements of the Israeli Prime Minister’s spokeswoman – asked the government again: “A officer Israeli Not confirmed The specific claim that Hamas attackers will do so He cut off his head to children During the attack,” we read on the CNN website.

However, after a few hours, it was done Jerusalem Post He claimed to be able to “confirm”, “based on verified photos”, the news of the children “They burned and beheaded”. The bullets were “shown” to the US Secretary of State. Anthony BlinkenDuring his visit Israel. Shortly after, the official profile of Israeli government On X, former Twitter, A posted Picture of a stillborn baby“And his face was obscured: “This is itMore difficult picture that we have ever published. We are shaking as we write it. We decided not to publish it, but we need it All of you know that. “This happened,” is the text accompanying the footage, which only The Jerusalem Post currently claims to have verified. The Israeli Prime Minister’s account also published two other photos showing two young children Burnt bodies: “Here are some pictures that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken – reads the post – Warning: These are horrific pictures of children killed and burned by Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is like ISIS.”

A government official previously told American television: “There were cases in which Hamas gunmen carried out attacks Beheadings And other atrocities in Isis style. But we cannot confirm whether the victims were men or women, soldiers or civilians, adults or children.” Small bodies were mutilated in one of the kibbutzim closest to Gaza strip Among the people most affected by the attack, Hamas has controlled its influence since Tuesday. International press who had access to the rural community, including a CNN correspondent, verified this Destruction But he did not have the opportunity to see Corpses Headless children. News – made more emotionally impactful A definite and definitive massacre – A pro-government Israeli television report began circulating Tuesday afternoon I24News And report it army Located in the kibbutz that was attacked.

Different media in their Reportage They emphasized how it was not possible to see the bodies thus To verify The news is independent, and was transmitted – specifically – as a statement by the soldiers who intervened in the reclamation of the Kafr Azza area. a Spokesman Then the Israeli army denied the matter to the Turkish agency AnatoliaBut Wednesday Tal Heinrichas a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office on the British Radio LBCI repeated again: “Yes, it happened (the beheading of children, ed.), according to what the army says in the field.” Then the news was also published on CNN. But the government denied this in another statement.

During the night even the President of the United States Joe Biden He said: “I never thought I would see him…they would have confirmed pictures of him Terrorists Who beheaded children.” However, CNN also interviewed an administration official who explained that neither the occupant of the White House nor his collaborators had done so. Access to photos Beheadings or confirmed news. “The official explained that Biden – writes CNN – was referring to this Public comments From the media and Israeli officials.”

I finish? no. On Wednesday and Thursday night, in a press post on the Israeli army’s social media channels, through its official spokesman Jonathan Circusreturned to support with “relative safety” That “unfortunately” the “extremely disturbing news” about the “headless children” would be true. But the events could not have happened in Kfar Azza: “This is what happened in Be’eri,” another kibbutz targeted by Hamas fighters during Saturday’s attack on Israeli territory. during the day Jerusalem Post He said he could “confirm based on Verified photos Corpse news Burning children and beheading them In the attack on Kibbutz Kfar Azza. The Israeli newspaper added that the photos were “shown to the US Secretary of State.” Anthony BlinkenDuring his visit to Israel.” The story was later also confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister.