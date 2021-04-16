When moving from one place to another, with age, requires a lot of effort, we depend more and more on others to carry out various daily tasks. Those lucky enough to be able to contact a relative often give their child or others what is commonly referred to as a power to sign. It often happens that an elderly or no longer self-sufficient person allows a family member to independently conduct operations in a bank or post office.

This clearly carries risks and it is advisable to think very carefully to whoever is entrusted with the authority to withdraw money from one’s savings. It is just as important to know the cases in which the inheritance of money is lost. In particular, if the holder of a checking account or postal account book grants power of attorney to a family member.

Our editorial team has already indicated whether “Who has the agent in the checking account or in the postal booklet can withdraw all the money in stock?Certainly, these questions are asked by a relative who could inherit something upon the death of the owner of the assets. Serenity is not always preserved in the knowledge that the delegate has the freedom to carry out a series of banking operations in complete independence. It should be more alarming to know in which cases In it the money inheritance is lost. Specifically, if the current account holder or the postal book of accounts gives the proxy to a family member. If the health conditions of the person who grants the agent worsens, the risk of the delegated relative benefiting from him cannot be completely excluded.

Cases where the inheritance of money loses if the holder of a checking account or mail book grants power of attorney to a family member

It can happen that those who have the power to sign the savings of elderly relatives do not resist the temptation to embezzlement of sums of money. Without mentioning this to the cardholder, he can withdraw cash for his own needs or issue bank transfers and checks.

Even if the heirs notice and report the wrongful theft of the money, the refund of the money withdrawn by the delegate is not automatic. This is because there may also be a possibility that anyone carrying the agent will not receive any income and have no funds to withdraw from it to make up for the shortfall. In this case, anyone illegally allocating monies owed to other heirs will not be able to undergo any procedure Seizure of the encumbered thing. It follows that those who are called upon in inheritance will not be able to recover those assets in the inheritance. These are cases where the inheritance of funds is lost if the holder of a checking account or postal book grants power of attorney to a family member.