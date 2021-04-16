Blood clots as a result of the vaccine? How do you know if you are at risk and what tests to take

However, there is. Very rare, and in a few cases, it is Coagulation That happened on Italy After the vaccine is given AstraZeneca I am currently 11 years old. In addition to four deaths, all were recorded in the latest Pharmacovigilance Report of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA). The risk of their occurrence is still small, but to avoid this, it is important to have a clinical evaluation performed on the individual patient by a physician: he will help him choose the best vaccine. President of the Order of Physicians of Rome, il Dr. Antonio Maggie.

What are the tests that the doctor can refer to the patient to avoid the risk of developing a blood clot?

The condition should be evaluated by a doctor who knows the patient. There are some tests that can be done, even the most expensive ones. They are thromboembolic tests with a ticket cost of around 300 euros. Others are referred to herein.

In Lazio there is talk of the possibility of “voluntary” vaccination of people under 60 years of age with remaining doses of AstraZeneca. Are there risks? Since it is mainly recommended for those over 60’s?

no it’s okay. But always under medical supervision. If it is voluntary and then develops a syndrome where it is prone to thrombosis, that is nonsense.

What are the risks of a blood clot?

If we check the number of venous thrombosis caused by a cigarette and the number of venous thrombosis caused by vaccines, there is no comparison.

However, vaccinations are necessary to return to normal, while cigarettes can also choose not to be smoked.

In fact, there are different vaccines, vector vaccines (Astrazeneca, J&J), To the messenger of RNA. The problem is, the doctor has to take a thorough medical history. It should be understood whether the patient can receive the vaccine and whether there are any clinical contraindications (that is, if he has any diseases, symptoms, or treatments that can promote blood clotting). The doctor will also have to make a decision on the basis of analyzes and tests. Not only can age or exposure to risk be considered, but clinical analysis is required.

A recent study indicated that two doses of Pfizer protected for six months. And there are those who say that it may be sufficient to protect against Covid forever.

There is no rule, there is a topic. If you treat the disease, the patient dies. The doctor must treat the patient. There are people who still have antibodies after 8 months and people who no longer have any antibodies.

The effectiveness is talked about especially after the Chilean case: more than 40% of the population (90% with Chinese drugs) have been vaccinated but the nation is in lockdown again.

But in England and Israel, people have returned to normal and many have been vaccinated. In the second country even without a mask, but with caution.

However, the situation in England is the same as here in Italy: you can see each other in bars but only outdoors.

Have 70% of the population vaccinated with Astrazeneca, we dream about it.

