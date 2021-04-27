Burma: A rebel group attacks a military base in the east – Ultima Aura

(ANSA-AFP) – Rangoon on April 27 – An important Burmese ethnic rebel group attacked and burned down a military base in eastern Burma near the border with Thailand. This was announced by the head of the Karen National Union (KNU) that weeks ago, it had clashed with the army in that area, “Our forces occupied a Burmese army base,” Padoh Sao Tao Ni told AFP. At around 5 in the morning the camp was “burned”. Last month, after the Karen National Union invaded another military base in the same area, the junta responded with several nighttime air strikes. The group has repeatedly condemned the coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, declaring that it is home to at least 2,000 opponents of the coup who fled the cities.



In recent weeks, clashes between the army and the rebels have intensified in the Karen district, forcing more than 24,000 civilians to leave their villages. Of these, about 2,000 rivers crossed in search of sanctuary in Thailand. It is estimated that about a third of Burma’s territory, most of which is in the border regions, is controlled by countless rebel groups. (ANSA – French Press Agency).

