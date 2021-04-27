April 27, 2021

Santa Margherita introduces Rose 2020 in the United States

Noah French April 27, 2021 1 min read

Pinot Griggio Santa Margarita Flagship has introduced the 2020 Rose Summer, made from grapes grown in the Veneto region of the United States.

According to its creators, the Santa Margarita Rose 2020 is “vibrant and vibrant with fresh acidity and balance, and a light floral aroma”, and would go well with salads, grilled meats and cheese dishes.

“Santa Margherita has been sharing extraordinary wines that represent the true taste of Italy for over eighty years, and we are proud to announce a new edition worthy of our esteemed portfolio,” said Vincent Sierra Mont, President and CEO of Santa Margherita in the United States.

“This rose has the brand’s roots in the Northeast region, and our founder, Count Caitano Marzoto, a pioneer and entrepreneur, is committed to delivering the best local flavor to every bottle. We are keen to introduce Santa Margarita Rose to consumers.

Since its founding in 1935, Santa Margherita has been a pioneer in wine inventions. The famous Proceco brand introduced the Proceco Superior in 1952, only local people knew about the Italian bubbles.

In the 1960s, the Marzoto family teamed up with Pinot Grigio, one of the leading Pinot Grigio brands in the United States to this day.

Santa Margherita Rose per bottle at select retailers in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, Texas and California. Comes on sale for 24.99.

