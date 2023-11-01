Bungie: About 100 employees were fired and Destiny 2 declined sharply, new details from Bloomberg

Previously, staff cuts at the Bellevue studio, which also includes famous composer Michael Salvatore, were confirmed by CEO Pete Parsons, but it was not clear how many employees would lose their jobs, although it should be noted that regardless of the reason and with… Therefore, reliable Bloomberg sources should be treated with some caution in the absence of official communications.

More details have arrived from the pages of Bloomberg regarding the staff cuts he has made Benjy , one of the studios that is part of Sony’s PlayStation Studios. In particular, in the report signed by Jason Schreier we read that I Layoffs of up to 8% of employees For the company, almost basically 100 out of 1,200 employees Total.

Destiny 2 is down and concerns about The Ultimate Forma

The report also states that the likely reason for layoffs is: a Up to 45% drop in expected revenue for Destiny 2 Compared to the annual forecasts of the study. These are details that Patterson was supposed to share with employees during a meeting held about two weeks ago, where he explained that this was mainly due to poor loyalty among MMO players following the launch of the recent expansion The Eclipse, which yes, was one of the most purchased games since the game’s launch. , but it was also severely criticized by society.

Added to all this is, once again, the reconstruction of facts provided by Bloomberg’s sources, which receives the next expansion, The Ultimate Form, Internal feedback is “good but not great”Which prompted Bungie to postpone the launch from February to June 2024, in order to further improve the content.

At the same meeting, Parsons had informed employees of what Bungie intended to do Cut costssuch as travel, in addition to implementing a freeze on salaries and employment, adding that everyone will have to work together to weather the storm by convincing employees of the determination to do everything necessary to revive revenues.

However, on Monday, October 30, the unfortunate development occurred, as dozens of employees who had meetings lasting about 15 minutes were added to their agenda, where they learned that they were part of the company’s mass layoffs.