Borel in Ukraine, full EU support for Kiev – last hour

January 6, 2022

Borel in Ukraine, full EU support for Kiev

Samson Paul January 6, 2022

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, Jan 5 – “We are here first and foremost to reaffirm the EU’s full support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to work together to reduce conflict tensions.” Thus, on the sidelines of his visit to eastern Ukraine, the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, emphasized the line of communication with pro-Russian separatists, stressing that “Ukraine is part of Europe.” “Our main goal is to try to reduce tensions through negotiations” and express “a strong and firm position of support for Ukraine. Both things should go hand in hand,” he added. Borrell then declared that “there is no security in Europe without security in Ukraine and it is clear that any discussion of European security must include the European Union and Ukraine.”

“The geopolitical landscape is changing very rapidly and the conflict on the border with Ukraine is about to deepen,” Borrell added. “In the coming days, the Council of Foreign Affairs and the EU Defense Ministers are waiting for us, and talks between Russia, the United States and NATO are about to begin. So this is a crucial moment, the right time in the future,” the EU president stressed. European Union diplomacy.

As the European Union, Borrell added, “we are coordinating with the United States, NATO and like-minded countries to work towards de-escalation and full implementation of the Minsk Agreement,” and reiterated that the EU had a “strong commitment that any military aggression against Ukraine would have serious consequences.” and serious costs. (Dealing).

