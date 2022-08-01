August 1, 2022

Bacteria that eat plastic: the new allies of the environment

Samson Paul August 1, 2022

The University of Cambridge conducted a study of the waters of 29 European lakes, and found that some bacteria like to feed on the remains of contaminated plastic bags. These “natural scavengers” will grow better and faster than bacteria that feed on natural waste like leaves and twigs. Let’s find out what is more specific.

There is, too temper nature I can help Clean the environment from polluting waste.

Plastic-eating bacteria: the discovery

Pollution and plastic

The researchers from the University of Cambridge Analysis of the waters of 29 European lakes polluted with non-polluting substances Biodegradable How plastic bagsthey discovered a rating for bacteria able to Divide the ingredients And the plastic metabolism.

The Scientists I noticed that some bacteriarather than preferring foods from natural origin Like leaves and twigs, they prefer to feed on them plasticA substance that helps them grow better and faster.

Andrew Tannitzabsubordinate Department of Plant Sciences, University of CambridgeCo-author of the study published in the journal Nature Connectionsexplained:

he looks like pollution From plastic Stimulates appetite for bacteria. This takes advantage of the first plastic Like food, because it is easy to break down, and then they can simply break down some complex foods, such as Natural organic matter of the lake. This indicates that plastic pollution Stimulates the entire food web of lakesBecause more bacteria means more food for larger organisms like ducks and fish.

Plastic-eating bacteria: test results

plastic

Enter scientists inside samples From Lake water from waste plastic bags In the same samples, they then immersed some species bacteria.

See also  HURRICANE IDA is located in LOUSIANA, with a wind speed of 240 km/h which is stronger than KATRINA. The United States is preparing for the worst »ILMETEO.it

The “zabaleennatural has been shown on become more efficient They feed on carbon compounds emitted from plasticschemically different from that emitted by organic matter. Also, the greater the variety bacteria In which the water sample was enriched, the cleaning was more effective.

pollution of plastic represents a serious environmental problem, and biological recycling It is a solution that could be more and more valuable in the future. Recently, for example, deities have been discovered worms Able to digest certain types of plastic.

Today, thanks to the results Cambridge bacteria studymay we have gods New allies in the fight against plastic pollution and microplasticsable to prefer it Biodiversity development in lake ecosystems.

