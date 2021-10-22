Boeing is still postponing space flight

American manufacturer Boeing has postponed the first manned flight test of the Cst-100 Starliner space capsule. The launch was scheduled for the second half of 2021. However, that cannot happen until the first unmanned orbital test mission has been successfully performed, partially failed in 2019, rescheduled for July 2021 and then postponed.

Group executives said Starliner’s first manned flight could take place in late 2022, shortly after the astronaut-free test scheduled for the first half of next year. This would also jeopardize prior agreements with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which aimed to get astronauts to the orbiting International Space Station (ISS) by 2022.

In 2014, NASA — after pulling the space shuttle back in 2011 — focused on Boeing and SpaceX to develop spacecraft capable of connecting the International Space Station and planet Earth, without renting Russian rockets. While the company Elon Musk 2020 completed the first mission of this kind, and Boeing is struggling to solve technical problems.