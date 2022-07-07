Balan Wonderworld, Yuji Naka vents on Twitter and accuses Square Enix of flop – Nerd4.life

Balan Wonderworld It was basically a fluctuation and Yuji Naka decided to Unleash the steam on Twitteragain pointing his finger at Square Enix Even without naming it directly.

There were some discontent It was obvious, as Naka Naoto Ohshima deleted from a souvenir photo of NiGHTS Into Dreams. Well, the father of Sonic and the other SEGA classics has now decided to clarify his position on the issue.

“How would you feel if you were suddenly taken out of a game you worked hard for for more than two years, only to discover in the courtroom that your former teammates were talk behind your back Is this why you got fired? Yuji Naka wrote.

“Those who make games do so by giving all possible care to whoever is going to play them. Don’t you think people and companies who are unable to put that care into games are the worst? Instead of talking behind my back, don’t you think they should have told me directly how they were doing.” things before you send me away?”

“What would you do if you were sick for a long time, unable to do anything because of what happened? And how would you feel if you were the director of an incomplete game that was heavily criticized?” (Indeed, in our review of Balan Wonderworld, we felt we were rewarding the game’s art direction, music, and bosses, Ed.)