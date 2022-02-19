Pisan startup employs 30 people to capture Europe and the US

PISA. Thirty recruits and a growth path to ensure presence in Italy and “conquer” foreign markets. Apparround is hungry for growth and is looking for new employees to increase the workforce and implement expansion plans targeting European and international markets. By 2022, the Montacchiello-based company, which is active in improving sales processes and digital solutions for data management, has announced that it will hire thirty technicians, sales staff, programmers, marketing experts, IT experts and developers. Young people, recent graduates or previous experience behind them. Everyone must attend a training class on the company’s 2008 development and growth plans. Gianluca GogianoFounder and CEO of Apparround.

“The story started 14 years ago when I created the mobile data management solution,” he says. In 2011, when Upround was an eleven-person startup, the company led Vodafone Italia’s confidence in digital sales management. “Today we handle the management of three departments: telecommunications, applications and services – continues Cagiano – and we are developing solutions for other departments”. The company employs 95 people (with an average age of about 33) and aims to increase its staff to at least thirty more units by the end of this year. “Over the years, Apparround has become a successful tool in various fields, but it wants to grow further – he adds. Francesco Pacchini, CEO of Apparround -. Abroad is one of the main purposes. So we need staff to advance ourselves in European and international markets. The company recently opened a sales office in San Francisco, which will be a year of great challenges. “We will work on a variety of fronts to improve our products – explains Federico Bonarico, Chief Technology Officer of Appraisal – and we will focus specifically on the development of artificial intelligence and cyber security tools.” Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom and North America are the markets the company is most interested in looking at. “Appropriate is not just a company, it is a testament to how it can create value in the area and attract investment,” he adds. Luigi Dovery, CEO of Forty Holding Spa in Montachello. Italian investment fund Sgr (born in 2010 at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy and Finance), the Italian technology and development fund (Fitec) decided to support the minority’s investment by completing the international growth and development with a capital increase of nine million euros.

