Australia, terrible hail destroys everything in Queensland, 15 cm pills. Video »ILMETEO.it

Meteo Chronicle Direct: Australia, horrific cold destroys everything in Queensland, 15cm pills. Video

In Australia, giant 15 cm of hail bombs have fallen in the past few hours north of Mackay in Queensland, causing damage to vehicles and structures. A hailstorm hit the Bloomsbury and Yalborough areas on Tuesday afternoon (local time, this morning in Italy). Residents reported hailstones of impressive dimensions, snowballs, up to 15 cm in diameter, that penetrated the roofs of many houses.

Severe thunderstorms extend from Townsville all the way to Hervey Bay, and a thunderstorm warning has been issued bringing hail and damaging winds to the central coast of Queensland, as well as a string of other storm surges, Shane Kennedy of the Met Office said on Tuesday. Townsville.

It is spring in Australia, the season of the deadliest thunderstorms and it has begun with phenomena of exceptional importance. Arguing about the truth in the Met Office, it appears that the findings collected from the hailstone may be the largest ever documented in Australia.