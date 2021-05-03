There are many people who use WhatsApp on a daily basis. However, few people know how to do it properly. Well, just like The social networking site FacebookAnd Twitter, Instagram, even the messaging app has adopted a code of ethics that will be strictly enforced. Attention, anyone who does one of these three things will not be able to use WhatsApp again.

Unlike other social networks, denying access to WhatsApp can cause various problems. In fact, we often use this app in every aspect of our daily life, be it private or commercial. Therefore, not being able to use all the services that this messaging app has to offer can be really annoying. So beware, anyone who does one of these three things will not be able to use WhatsApp again.

Account falso

Anyone who creates a fake account is banned immediately. So pretending to be someone else, even if it’s just a joke, will result in suspension. It’s good to know that controls are strict and precise.

Whatsapp plus

Another reason why you are being banned is the use of the app by a third party. This is an issue that plagued many users recently. In fact, WhatsApp Plus has been used by many to fetch data from IOS system to Android system. This is an app that has nothing to do with the original and steals data from users for commercial purposes. So using it risks not being able to use WhatsApp anymore

To be stuck

The last behavior to avoid is being Blocked From a large number of contacts. If this happens, WhatsApp will automatically delete our profile, without any possibility of copying.

These are not the only rules that must be followed for the correct use of WhatsApp. However, it is probably the least intuitive and well-known. It is important for you to know that disobeying one of these things, even in good faith or solely with an icy purpose, will prevent your ability to use WhatsApp.

The application strictly monitors compliance with correct behavior. Many users are paying for it in the recent period.

What changes from May 15th

We also remind everyone that, as of May 15, those who wish to continue to use WhatsApp will be required to agree to share their data with Facebook and Messenger.

So beware, anyone who does one of these three things will not be able to use WhatsApp again.

Deepening

It’s hard to believe, but hardly anyone knows these 3 very useful and free secret features of WhatsApp