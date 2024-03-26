Athletica Vaticana, comprehensive padel takes to the field with the US champions

As part of the “Sports Diplomacy” program, two American athletes will be in Rome on November 14 to run races in solidarity with people with disabilities and people in difficult situations.





Tomorrow in the Foro Italico, the Holy See Sports Federation will participate in the “Genesis Cup”, a competition that sees pairs of players with and without disabilities together on the field

By Giampaolo Mattei

Together, on the playground, children with autism, Down syndrome and the deaf, poor people welcomed by Caritas, young people from the Romanian suburbs, diplomats and two heroes specially arriving from the USA: this is the initiative being promoted, Tuesday 14 November, by the US Embassy The Holy See and Athletica Vaticana have to live a concrete experience in the name of the most authentic sporting values, between inclusion and solidarity. It will be played fraternally, from 4.30pm, in the club “Villa Pamphili” (via della Nocetta 107), also sponsored by the International Padel Federation.

Within the framework of the “Sports Diplomacy” program of the State Department in Washington, professional athletes Andrea Sampson (No. 5 in the US women's ranking and recent World Cup champion) and Anderson Goode (who combines high-level sports, in his university experiences and dialogue between different cultures and religions) participated. In particular, in the Roman suburbs, the two heroes will meet the students of the “Magarotto” Sports Institute for the Deaf and the youth of the “21 of July” association of Tor Bella Monaca to find ways of social salvation together.

Through this “Inclusive Padel” initiative, the US Embassy to the Holy See and Athletica Vatican are, in effect, relaunching the vision of sport, proposed by Pope Francis, as a tool for building bonds of friendship and solidarity between people, in a “team spirit and ensuring that no one is left out or left behind.” Behind the scenes. In particular, padel – a real social phenomenon with impressive growth – is an inclusive sporting experience, as evidenced by participation in the Initiative of People with Relational Physical and Intellectual Disabilities – the associations “We Dolphins – Let's Learn Autism” and “Sociomania”. ” – and people hosted at Caritas reception centers in Rome. It is precisely with this type of solidarity that Athletica Vaticana has become an official member of the International Padel Federation, giving life to concrete projects.

Through “sports diplomacy,” athletes and coaches from various sports federations in the United States of America collaborate with embassies and consulates around the world “to spread the culture of sports as an experience of comprehensive inclusion with regard to diversity, especially among youth.” In this context, the “Sports Envoy” program highlights athletes who personally bear witness to the founding and most authentic values ​​of sport. There are more than 300 “Sports Envoys” representing 24 different sports fields, who have so far participated in this international initiative for social and cultural promotion.