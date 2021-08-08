Artifact Studios will be a new team dedicated to remaking and reworking rumors – Nerd4.life

With the acquisition of Bethesda by MicrosoftMany avenues are open to the American company. While highly anticipated games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are in development, could there be more games on the way? According to a rumor, something like this happens: Bethesda It will create a new development studio dedicated to remanufacturing and remanufacturing. It seems that the name antique studios.

source of this Common SlullziTV is a very active YouTuber who handles content dedicated to the Bethesda world and often posts and comments on rumors and leaks about the company’s games. SkullZi determines that what he has heard is purely a rumor and cannot directly confirm it. However, he states that he heard this rumor from two different sources that are unrelated to each other.

As always, because they are popular, we recommend against creating predictions. It will definitely be a winning move by Bethesda and Microsoft, who can benefit from the big move Bethesda Catalog To present general classic titles in a new form: especially in the case of Transformers, these games will be faster and cheaper to produce, ideal for “filling in” the periods between the next big production.

Pending confirmation or denial on the subject, know that for The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda says it’s “nice to think that the game is still in the design phase”.