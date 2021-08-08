Weirdest Lamborghini Huracan Ever: Here’s The Supercar That Looks Like It Came Out Of The Mad Max

It’s called Jumpacan and in the Lamborghini Huracán it retains very few elements besides the chassis. This is the project YouTuber B created for Build, which has “resurrected” the wreckage of a Lamborghini, turning it into a racing vehicle for the 2021 Mint 400 edition.

It’s called Jumpacan and looks like a car that came out of a post-apocalyptic movie where chaos reigns, just like Mad Max. However, in this particular case, we are not talking about fiction but about an already existing car that was born from the transformation of the Lamborghini Huracan.

More than a simple transformation – The car in question is, technically speaking, a Lamborghini Huracán complete with Vin identification and scissor doors. Under the rear hood, which in fact no longer exists, the Italian V10 engine was replaced by a LS V8 of GM’s origin, which transmits torque to the rear wheels, connected to a Lamborghini gearbox. So it is a complete transformation from the original supercar.

Bring the Taurus back to life – The author of this artwork is YouTuber B for Build, who resurrected a Huracán fire victim and is due for disposal. Once he had the chassis, he built the Jumpacan, a vehicle made to race in the desert and compete in the 2021 edition of the Mint 400, an off-road race held near Las Vegas in December.

Main Technical Features – control Video posted on YouTube From the Mint 400, you can see that the car in question is quite comfortable amidst the desert sand, handling tough jumps very easily. The interior of the car is very simple, but there is no need for luxury in the middle of the desert. READ Malevento, the new Italian map, looks like it's been delayed - Nerd4.life

August 8 – 12:02

© Reproduction reserved

“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”