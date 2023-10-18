Amazon, all tips to avoid scams when shopping online

When shopping online, it is important that you have all the necessary information to avoid scams. This also applies to major platforms like Amazon

Unfortunately, fraud and scams in online purchases are common and bad guys always manage to find new strategies to trick their victims. When you decide to make a purchase through an e-commerce service, it’s important to be careful.

Given the digital age we have been immersed in for several years now, There are more and more scams originating from the Internet. Nowadays, we are constantly connected to the Internet through different technological devices that help us communicate: from smartphones to tablets, without forgetting computers and other gadgets. The Web provides users with many opportunities, from exchanging content to online purchasing of any type of product or service.

Amazon, ways to avoid fraud on the most famous e-commerce site in the world

As we advance as a digital society, the risk of actually being scammed by web criminals hiding behind the screen also increases. Attackers often attack their victims when they are busy making online purchases, emptying their bank accounts in just seconds. That’s why it’s important to know How to avoid scams when shopping online.

Digitization means that the Internet has become the ideal scenario for many scammers. In fact, emails with suspicious links, fake websites or direct messages on social media to enter a lottery in exchange for providing your details are some of the most common methods used by virtual scammers.

When you decide to shop online, it’s important to keep in mind some helpful tips to avoid scams that could empty your bank account. The suggestions made are as follows:

Relying on secure websites: It is important that platforms are secure and may avoid e-commerce sites located outside the EU. Although sites like Shein and Wish are still very reliable. To learn about the security of the platform, he must You have a VAT number And Trackable payment methods.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks: When shopping online, the important thing is to rely on a secure connection. It’s best if it’s a home Wi-Fi or private network.

Diversify your passwords: It is necessary to change the key based on the different personal accounts you have on the web. The ideal situation would be to create complex passwords with alphanumeric codes to make hackers’ lives impossible.