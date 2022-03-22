Advertising Poster Reward 2022 equals 100% of expenses: How it works

Advertising Poster Reward: The tax deduction related to the amounts spent in 2021 in the amount of 100% will be recognized. This was reported by the Revenue Agency, specifying that the value of the requests does not exceed the total amount of the allocated resources.

Let’s see in the following article what is the latest news contained in the ruling.

Additional advertising posters up to 100%

The Sostegni edict bis Provided that Tax credit for owners of advertising systemsis intended for the publication of posters and similar advertising installations of a commercial nature.

Specifically, the support consists of a tax credit calculated on expenses incurred as licensing, permit, or advertising display fees.

after Closing the application windowscheduled for March 10 The percentage of tax credit Which applicants will be able to benefit from: the latter will be equal to 100% of costs incurred in 2021since the total number of referred requests did not exceed the total resources allocated.

BONUS AMOUNT FOR ADVERTISEMENTS: HOW IT WORKS

Instructions for the amount of Additional Advertising Posters Contained in the judgment of the Director of Revenue Agency no. 295258 dated October 29, 2021: