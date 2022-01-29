January 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Facebook's Crypto Is Already Dead, Company Abandons Plans for Report - Nerd4.life

Facebook’s Crypto Is Already Dead, Company Abandons Plans for Report – Nerd4.life

Karen Hines January 29, 2022 1 min read

According to publications such as the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, dead – The company of Facebook, Instagram, etc. – you may have decided so Abandon their plans associated with DiemThe cryptocurrency Libra was unveiled in 2019.

As shown, the dead have decided sell technology which was behind Facebook’s cryptocurrency at Silvergate Bank with a total amount of $200 million. So the project had failed even before its birth. Diem could have been the cryptocurrency for Facebook transactions, but that’s not all.


Meta . logo

Diem not received yet the approval of the authorities A specialist in the USA and immediately had to face various problems. Initially, Facebook entered into an agreement with world-famous credit card operators VISA and Mastercard, and later also with PayPal and eBay. However, in October 2019, relations between the two companies collapsed. The issues prompted Facebook to change the name of the cryptocurrency, from Libra to Diem.

One of the last blows the Meta Diem project suffered was Farewell David MarcusOperation Executive. Facebook’s cryptocurrency struck a deal with Silvergate Bank to adjust the value in relation to the US dollar, but in the end it seems that everything ended up selling the technology to the bank.

Meta is now pointing towards metaversowhich will be powered by the world’s fastest supercomputer.

See also  Plaster cuts are separated from the seat Cassa di Risparmio - Cronaca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Renzi reward 100 euros, attention: someone has to return

January 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

come funziona il nuovo servizio online INPS?

January 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alfa Romeo Tonale, un nuovo teaser mostra l’interno e il frontale del SUV

January 28, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Salario minimo, Eurostat: “Nel 2022 ce l’hanno 21 Paesi Ue su 27. In 13 casi è sotto 1000 euro al mese, 6 Stati sopra i 1.500”

January 29, 2022 Samson Paul
5 min read

Presidential election, direct vote: Seven names competing, from Severino to Tragi, to Matterella Biz

January 29, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Facebook’s Crypto Is Already Dead, Company Abandons Plans for Report – Nerd4.life

January 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gianmaria Antinolfi come Alex Belli?/ “Amore libero? Sono stato con una persona…”

January 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese