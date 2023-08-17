August 18, 2023

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shakes Colombia, shaking fear and people on the streets of Bogota

August 17, 2023

fort Earthquake Recorded Thursday, August 17th at Colombiain the Bogota metropolitan area. Fear in the city where alarms went off and thousands of people ran off flowed into the street.


Colombia earthquake

The earthquake was recorded in the morning of South America, at 12.04 local time (19.04 in Italy). According to data from the Colombian Geological Survey (SGC), the earthquake was Volume 6.1.

The epicenter was located in central Colombia near El Calvario, in the southeast of the country Bogota. The hypocenter is at a depth of 11 km.



People on the streets of Bogota

The earthquake shook BogotaBuildings shook and sirens blared. thousands of peoplesome in a panic, immediately Go out into the street. There are currently no reports of injuries or casualties damage number.

On Twitter, the mayor of the city, Claudia Lopez HernandezHe called on residents to maintain “calm and peace” and stated that according to a preliminary survey there would be twelve reported buildings. Damage not dangerous.

More shocks

earthquake was Followed by several other dependencies in the same less intense region. Three minutes later, at 12.07, an earthquake was recorded Size 4.8.


Then at 12.17 another strong earthquake happened Size 5.6, with the epicenter in Villavicento. Other minor shocks followed and at 12.40 another earthquake of magnitude 4.8.

