A woman was killed and swallowed by a 5-meter snake: a terrifying discovery in Indonesia

FromIndonesia The news arrives for a sensational news story: Inside A’s Belly Serpent I was have found The body from U.S Women. She disappeared after work and only a few of her clothes were found.

He disappears after work and is found in a snake

The story comes from the county Gamby, in Indonesia. According to local media reports, including CNN Indonesia, a shocking news story has occurred in recent days.

Sunday 22 October 2022 woman in her fifties, Jahra, who extracts rubber from work, went to the farm and never came back. The alarm went off in the evening when she didn’t come home.

Snakes are large, non-venomous snakes found in Africa, Asia, and Oceania

A group immediately made a search for the woman: at first only some of her clothes and working tools were found, then the shocking discovery involving a giant snake.

Killed and swallowed by a snake

According to the sources, after a day of inspection, some villagers found a Python is nearly 5 meters away (16 ft) which has an unusually large stomach.

After killing him, they found it Inside the reptile was the body of a missing womanJahra. His body was reportedly still mostly intact when it was found.

The Jambi police chief confirmed the news.

Two other similar cases in the past five years

As surprising as it may be, the news is not an isolated case in Indonesia. Such incidents have also occurred over the past five years: two similar deaths occurred between 2017 and 2018.

Thanks to him, the snake was able to swallow the woman The lower jaw is made up of highly elastic ligaments And able to expand beyond measurement.

An expert confirmed to the BBC, that these reptiles usually eat mice or other animals, but they are able to eat them as well. pigs or even whole cows.



