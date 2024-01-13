CorSport: “Monza-Inter, Inzaghi evaluates: From Fratesi to Basic and De Vrij, who can play”

There could also be some changes in defence. One candidate to find a place in the starting lineup is De Vrij

Inter's standout star is Hakan Calhanoglu: the Turk has looked scrappy in recent matches, but he will also be in place regularly against Monza this evening. The person who can be comfortable in midfield, explains Corriere dello Sport, is Nicolo Barella: he can actually find space. David FratesiThe decisive man against Verona.

“It is also possible that there will be some changes in defence. One candidate to find a place in the starting lineup is The heat, who has not set foot on the pitch since the match against Napoli on December 3. On that occasion he was suspended due to adductor problems already in the first half. He returned to the bench against Lecce, but also remained benched against Genoa and Verona.

In the case of the home shirt, it is clear that De Vrij will become the centre-back in the back line. But the rest of Acerbe will not be taken for granted, as he can still be shifted to the centre-left. However, it is the backpack that raises the most suspicion. He might see himself again, too BasicA refreshed Pavard reached the Super Cup semi-finals with Lazio. But there is more certainty about the fact that Darmian will return to the right path.

