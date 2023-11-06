A million “alien” stars: See the latest image from the Hubble Space Telescope

There are more hydrogen atoms in 30 milliliters of water than there are stars in the entire visible universe. Shocking Hubble image

There are more hydrogen atoms in 30 milliliters of water than there are stars in the entire observable universe (that’s 1 followed by 24 zeros versus 1 followed by 21 zeros!). The latest image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope It shows about a million individually resolved stars in the outer disk of our neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy (M31). It is the farthest celestial body that can be seen with the naked eye. It is considered our “neighbor”, and is still 2.54 million light-years away from us: its diameter is about 220 thousand light-years, and it is estimated that it contains a billion stars, or 1000 billion.

Image description

The Hubble Space Telescope imaged the star field around Cepheid variable V1 in M31 (Andromeda Galaxy). this picture Shows individually resolved stars In the external disk of the M31. The brown swirls are “dust lanes” that block the light of stars far out of our line of sight. The blue group is in the top right of the photo It contains massive young stars that emit intense ultraviolet radiation. Cepheid variable, V1, the first Cepheid to be found outside our galaxy, is the star visible at the bottom left of the image.

Source: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Legacy Team (STScI/AURA)

Subscribe to the WhatsApp Passione Astronomia channel! Link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaDKmJ9AInPsjmjeKm2Z

source

If you have made it this far it is because you considered our article worth reading to the end. Passione Astronomia has always tried, through scientific publishing, to build a community of the most informed and aware people. This is also why we decided to write a book dedicated to astronomy. It is written in a clear and simple way, precisely because for us, revelation should be available to everyone. You found it here.