A lightning strike for the striker passed Barcelona

rush from Juventus for every Memphis DepayDutch striker leon In the crosshairs of many of the big names in Europe. In recent days, rumors have given the deal with Barcelona , But the Bianconeri’s move put everything back in play.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Torino club surprised its rivals Offer much higher engagement In the former Manchester United striker, more than 150 goals in his career, we talk about 8 million euros annually. And so the negotiations stalled, because Blaugrana could not increase the offer due to the high amount of wages: the Catalans responded by extending the contract offer from three to four years.

The player will have to decide, but Europeans On arrival things get complicated, and the deal may be delayed at the end of the continental review.

Depay matches the profile requested by Massimiliano Allegri: attacker Experienced and able to secure at least twenty goals per season. On the sales front, Juventus expect news from Cristiano Ronaldo: The knot remains the heavy engagement of the Portuguese, preventing any attempt by the suitors, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in Premise.

People Jorge Mendes Talk about it with the Juventus management: every decision can mature after Portugal’s adventure in the European championships ends.

OMNISPORT | 10-06-2021 10:26