A cruise ship is stranded in Greenland, carrying three cases of coronavirus on board

The Australian cruise ship Ocean Explorer remains stranded in Greenland with 206 passengers and crew on board. Three people tested positive for Covid.

So far, attempts to free it have failed. A Danish warship is on its way to help, but authorities say bad weather has delayed its arrival, which is now expected by Friday evening.

The ship remained stuck on Monday in Albfjord National Park, about 1,400 kilometers northeast of Nuuk, the capital of the autonomous Danish region. Of the people on board, three people tested positive for Covid And they were isolated. Aurora Expeditions stressed in a statement that “there is no immediate danger to themselves, the ship or the surrounding environment.”

The 104-metre-long ship, which left Norway on September 1 on a scheduled cruise until the 22nd, remains stuck after yesterday’s high tide failed to free it. Most of the passengers, who are “all fine” according to one, are Australians, but there are also New Zealanders, Britons, Americans and South Koreans. The reasons that led to the stranding of the luxury cruise ship have not yet been clarified.