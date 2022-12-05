December 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

With a €20,000 bill to care for her disabled daughter, Kate Winslet steps in and pays her: 'Somebody had to do it'

Samson Paul December 5, 2022 2 min read

Kate Winslet She says she was “completely devastated” by the story of a mother who was almost forced to care for her disabled son because she could not afford it. Invoices. The 47-year-old actress Caroline Hunter gave £17,000 to support her daughter’s life and said today that the “Powers That Be” must “make changes that really help these people”. Mrs. Hunter, of Tillicoultry, has been warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill may rise from £6,500 to £17,000 next year. Mrs. Hunter’s daughter, Freya, 12, suffers from severe cerebral palsy and relies on oxygen for chronic breathing problems.

the interview

In an interview with BBC “The lady told me she was going to have to take care of her daughter, who has severe cerebral palsy, because she couldn’t afford the electric bills. I am absolutely devastated by this story,” Winslet said with Laura Kuenssberg.

Donation

Ms. Winslet said she was able to track Hunter down for the donation through a GoFundMe page her mother set up. GoFundMe now has £37,100. Ms Winslet added: ‘For me, it was wrong for this woman to suffer and that she should in some way be like a mother being forced to make such a heartbreaking decision because she simply had no support and could not pay the bills. I couldn’t allow that to happen.”

