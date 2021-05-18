3 natural and above all economical remedies that allow you to sterilize the dirtiest thing in the bathroom that you do not notice

Whenever we dedicate ourselves to cleaning the house, we always try to clean everything from the top to the bottom. There are also some spaces that require more care and attention than others, like the bathroom. It is in this space that we dedicate ourselves to taking care of ourselves, allowing ourselves to have beauty sessions and hot baths.

The bathroom is our corner to relax for some even before their bedroom. However, there are things inside this space that are really dirty and unsanitary like DoorsSpazolino.

Here are three natural and above all economical remedies that will allow you to sterilize the dirtiest thing in the bathroom that you are not paying attention to.

Water and vinegar

At this point in the article, one wonders what is the dirtiest thing in the bathroom that one does not pay attention to, we refer to the sponge.

Knowing that this is an accumulation of Germs And bacteria aren’t always intended to be completely sterilized.

Among the different methods we can use to disinfect a bath sponge, we can resort to the use of hot water and vinegar.

Put this mixture in a bowl, dip the sponge, and let it soak for at least 15 minutes. After this time, squeeze it out and let it air dry. If we want, we can replace vinegar with lemon juice that has the same cleansing power.

Cold water and chlorine

For a deep cleaning of a bath sponge, just use cold water with chlorine bleach. First of all we wash the sponge under cold running water and then in a basin we always put some chlorine and cold water. Soak the sponge for at least 15 minutes, then wash it with a little soap.

Boil water, lemon and salt

Of the three natural and above all economical remedies that will allow you to sterilize the dirtiest thing in the bathroom that you do not pay attention to, we find this.

The treatment we recommend is the so-called grandma treat, we only need boiled water, lemon and salt. After showering we dip a sponge in this complex Throughout the night and the next day we squeeze and wash it. Thanks to these simple precautions, the sponge will also be well cleaned.