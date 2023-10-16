20 thousand iPhones and iPads purchased by Emirates Airlines: the amazing choice of the Arab airline

The national carrier of the United Arab Emirates has invested in an ambitious initiative to improve the experience of passengers and crew on board its flights

Within the framework of the programme “One device”, The company purchased as many as 20,000 iPhones and iPads Intended for cabin crew members. The new strategy that relies specifically on Apple products Will allow all crew members From the cabin that was provided Your iPhone 13 or iPad Air is configured with custom apps.

Last year, Emirates was once again named Airline of the Year. In the opinion of travelers who took into account among other voices, Check-in, on-board service, value for money, seating comfort, aircraft conditions and in-flight entertainment, It saw Emirates win in almost all categories.

The best company in the world

Arab Airlines Company It has always been rated as one of the best airlines in the world. Comfort, security, best value for money, in-flight entertainment and ease of check-in have always been there Its strengths are recognized by travelersthe. But now the national airline for The United Arab Emirates Based in Dubai, It has undertaken an ambitious initiative to improve the experience of passengers and crew during flights. he is called “One device” Emirates Airlines’ new initiative in cooperation with Apple Which includes distributing iPhones or iPad Airs to 20,000 cabin crew membersTo continue improving the services provided to passengers on board their flights. In the past 12 months, Emirates Airlines invested more than 32 million dirhamswhich is approximately equivalent to 8.6 million euros To provide Apple devices to the cabin crew. Currently, more than 7,000 crew members use iPhone on 450 daily flights within the company’s global network.

More entertainment

Emirates internal teams and service delivery teams They conducted an extensive user research campaign with the cabin crew first To design and build a series of original and custom applications To revamp the user experience for cabin crew And ensuring that passengers get the world-class service experience they expect from Air Arabia. And the One Device Initiative It also works to improve crew performance and safety standards, Who can access 24/7 support and get help from a team of specially trained experts at the Emirates hub in Dubai, as well as through Apple Support. The selection of the Cupertino company’s devices was based on various factors, including: Fast charging, battery life, lightweight design and robust safety measures Integrated systems protect sensitive information of employees and passengers. An initiative that major airlines have been undertaking for some time to save the amount of paper used. Last year, for example, united Airlines, It also distributed 120,000 technological devices to its employees, eliminating the need to use large amounts of paper and… Thus saving one million papers per month.