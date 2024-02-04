140 passengers were stranded. “The origin of the virus is unknown.”

Epidemic Inflammation of the stomach and intestines in Sea trip. on board Cunard Cruise LineNearly 140 passengers and crew members were placed in quarantine to prevent the spread of infection. The confirmation comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through a press release.

Migaloo M5, the luxury submarine, yacht of the future: swimming pools, cinema, golden sofas and helipad. Cost and features

The epidemic

On the “Queen Victoria“There are 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members. Of these, about 140 people are suffering from gastroenteritis. The ship left Southampton, England, on January 11 and will arrive in Hawaii on February 12.

A study trip turns into a nightmare as a 17-year-old Italian girl is forced to flee Panama after two months

The patients

So far, 123 passengers and 16 crew members have reported being infected with the disease, accounting for 6.74 and 1.65 percent of the people on board respectively. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) specifies this The predominant symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting. The health agency says the origin of the virus is currently unknown.

Icon of the Seas, a party in Miami for the largest cruise ship in the world: it weighs 5 times as much as the Titanic (and can accommodate 10,000 people)

Quarantine and prevention

The patients were isolated from the rest of the passengers to prevent the spread of the epidemic. The company also took additional measures regarding cleaning and disinfecting the boat. Cunard Cruise Line confirms to CNN colleagues that “a small number of guests reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board Queen Victoria. They immediately activated enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure the health of all guests and crew on board. The measures have been effective.”

according to Center for Disease ControlThere were 14 outbreaks on cruise ships in 2023, most attributed to norovirus.

What is gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis is an infection that attacks the digestive system. The cause can be viral or bacterial. The bacteria most often responsible are Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Clostridium difficile, while the most common viruses are rotavirus and norovirus. Transmission of the disease occurs through the hands, through the mouth, and also through contaminated food and water. For prevention, always washing your hands is essential.

symptoms

Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. These symptoms are common in almost all patients, but there may be variable and less common symptoms, such as low-grade fever. Attention should be paid when symptoms persist for more than 5-7 days, perhaps with recurrent fever. This represents a warning bell, especially in children and the elderly, who are more susceptible to complications such as dehydration.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on

Prophet