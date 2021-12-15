Borian Arrival! We will definitely make it clear when it will arrive. Now there is a history »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Borian Arrival! We will definitely make it clear when it will arrive. Now there is history

Borian or Boran? Let’s see if it will arrive and when We shall soon reveal if and when they will arrive Borian or Boran, whichever you prefer, though, as we have shown on several occasions, because our language is derived from Greek and then from Latin (not from Russian), and since then in Ancient Greek. Find the word Boreas which, due to the transformation of o to ue from e to i, the passage to Buria (n) or Buriana is immediate, so much so that in many Italian dialects, Buriana has continued to refer precisely to Boryan. Other idiomatic words that can be directly related to Russian should be rejected, if anything to the contrary, it is clear that the Russian word buran derives from the same common Greek and Indo-European root, but with changes derived from the use of a language other than Italian.

Well, at this point, we just have to wait for the Burian to start from Christmas Eve until the end of the year … the conditions are already in place and the weather forecast for the European Center is confirmed! Let’s make it clear for sure.

the borian cold wind That during the winter, it blows over the endless lands of Siberia and the Kazakh steppes towards the Urals or the Sarmatian plains of European Russia. Sometimes gusts of wind From the wind can reach 100 km / h accompanied by storms that lead to a sharp decrease in visibility Significantly increases sensitivity to cold. This particular event generally remains confined to Russia or to most of Eastern Europe, however, In some cases it can also appear in Italy. For example, we remember those of 1996, 2006, 2012 and finally February / March 2018.

Below we report on Main Features from Borian.

freezing wind The main feature is that it is a glacial air stream because it comes from an area where there is a “cold film”, i.e. a very cold and heavy layer of air close to the ground and no more than 1000/2000 meters high.

snow mountains – When you enter, precipitation caused by clouds can turn into real snowstorms.

temperature – In the presence of a burian, due to its characteristics, it can drop temperatures up to 10 degrees in a very short time. The last map made by the European Center on January 17, 2021, temperatures 850hPa