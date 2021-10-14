WINTER 2021/22, NINA distorts expectations. We explain why it could be a different season »ILMETEO.it

Meteorology: WINTER 2021/22, NINA distorts forecasts. We explain why it could be a different season

Winter 2021/2022: Nina could affect the cold season, but there are doubtsThere is still almost a month and a half beforewinterHowever, thanks seasonal forecast and some Atmospheric indicators We can already get a general idea of ​​what awaits us next season It might be different than it has been in recent years. phenomenon girl. Let’s understand to understand What is it about to explain? and suppose one The general trend of Italy.

The latest seasonal projections for European Center (ECMWF) tends towards an early winter characterized by calorific values Above reference climate averages of about 1/1.5°CAnd Especially in the northern European sector Between Scandinavia and Russia (cradle of cold), More on average in the Mediterranean basin.

But who is responsible for these thermal deviations?

LA NINA AND CONSEQUENCES – In recent months there has been a certain phenomenon called “No” girlThis term refers to a Cooling temperature The surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean Often affect the climate From our planet, with different reflections also in Europe and in Italy Despite the fact that we are talking about an event that takes place on the other side of the world.

This is exactly what happens Value about 1°C below the reference climate. This anomaly, which may seem insignificant, instead involves a significant change in the level of rotation of the planets’ atmospheres.

Just to give some examples:

– Some areas like Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines they see Precipitation increase, as well as the southernmost regions of Africa or the northern regions of Brazil.

– Monsoon strengthens in Southeast Asia and onIndia

– On the contrary, the areas between Brazil southern h Argentina and part of United States of America (Drought and fires in California) Overlooking The Gulf Of Mexico.

Monuments in Italy The consequences of this climate change occurring in the Pacific region of our continent are particularly related to precipitation, with Increased turbulence descending from the North Atlantic Especially in the first part of the season. On our mountains, therefore, Noun It should not be missing, to the delight of fans of winter sports. But be careful, in case cold air breaks through It is not excluded that the snow will soon reach the northern plains, as already happened last winter in the first weeks of December.

Early winter: above average temperatures in northern Europe, on average in the Mediterranean