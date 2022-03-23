Omicron 2, Gismondo: “The virus is weak but until June the masks are inside”

The history of “Covid infection” in Italy thanks to the Omicron 2 variant and today their number is again approaching 100 thousand per day, because “we know that the Omicron 2 sub-variant is highly contagious”, although it appears to be an “attenuated virus” in terms of the severity of the accompanying symptoms. Super transmissibility in the face Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Diagnostics of Vital Emergencies at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, on the topic of masks, agrees with Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza: “It is advisable to keep them indoors” until After May 1, “at least until the end of May and mid-June,” says expert at Adnkronos Salute.

But should the epidemiological situation worry us? “Infections are escalating again – Gismondo notes – and hospitalizations are also starting to rise, but fortunately in the medical field and not in intensive care. This indicates ‘specifically’ that it is an attenuated virus, even if, unfortunately, there are still vulnerable people .contract it in a way that requires medical care in a hospital.” What do we expect? “We will likely continue to see an increase in hospitalizations in the medical field, but for sure – the microbiologist identifies – it will not be a similar wave to the previous one.”