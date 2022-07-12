Webb Telescope’s first image: stars and galaxies 13.5 billion light-years away, showing the early stages of the universe

The first photo taken by cameras James Webb Space Telescope group shows Galaxies SMACS 0723 and a group of cosmic bodies, including some of the oldest constellations in the universe. In the photo, which was released during a press conference that began just after midnight on July 12, it was actually visible stars And the galaxies which lies at a distance 13.5 billion light years. Looking at the time it takes for the light from these objects to reach us, the telescope showed the cosmic objects as they appeared. 13.5 billion years ago. Presented by the US President Atmosphere Bidenthe image has been shown as a global preview, as a preview of the results obtained by the telescope, which will be published on Tuesday afternoon.

The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. for astronomy and space exploration. For America and for all of humanity. pic.twitter.com/cI2UUQcQXj – President Biden (POTUS) 11 July 2022

set off in December 25, 2021 from space port Arianespace in kuru, in Guyana FrenchThe James Webb Space Telescope was created thanks to international cooperation betweenUS space agency (NASA), andEuropean Space Agency (ESA) andCanadian Space Agency (Canadian Space Agency). James Webb uses infrared technology to analyze the atmosphere outer planets in order to evaluate chemical elements Found on distant celestial bodies. Made on the basis of knowledge gained thanks to the telescope HubbleJames Webb is equipped with panels covering area Six times higher On the previous device, allowing to obtain images with unprecedented resolution. Thanks to these characteristics, James Webb is in all probability an astronomical satellite more complicated Not launched into space. In addition to the mirror, made up of clips perfectly aligned with each other, the telescope is equipped with four highly advanced instruments, each of which has several configurations and modes of operation. The tools work perfectly, a 1.5 million km From Earth to Alone 40 degrees from absolute zero. He commented, “James Webb is considered one of mankind’s most important engineering achievements.” perfection HarrisVice President of the United States – and allows us to look at the universe with a different and more complete view.” Less than seven months after launch, the James Webb Space Telescope produced an infrared image deeper And the sharp From the distant universe to now, at a level of detail not fulfilled Until now.

During the conference, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson He explained that the image shows some galaxies 13.5 billion light-years away. “The universe is about 13.7 billion years old – President Biden said – so the picture allows you to take a look at early stages Universe “.

Looking at a block picture Galaxies SMACS 0723Experts explain that it is possible to distinguish between stars Street milkyrepresented by six-pointed stars, thousands of galaxies and faint objects Never noticed before in the infrared spectrum. “This part of the universe – explained Nelson – covers a volume as large as a grain of sand Holding his hand with an arm extended over the entire visible space. its just small portion From the vast universe in which we live. Infrared data for this snapshot was collected for a total of 12.5 hours.” The picture shows many things superimposed At different distances, the colors vary depending on the heat Based on distance: after From the camera that distinguishes them.

Galaxies noticed to me spiralAnd the oval it’s at vortex blocked. The concentric circles This curve is about the center of the image background galaxies galaxies that are stretched and distorted by the effect of Danger. Experts explain that the combined mass of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 acts as a gravitational lens, distorting the galaxies farthest outside the cluster. Researchers hope it will be a work Analytics From data collected by James Webb may reveal details without precedents About the age, mass, history and composition of the first galaxies. “Thanks to dedication, teamwork and a desire to push the boundaries of exploration, we are now testing Historic moment – claimed Joseph AschbacherDirector General of the European Space Agency – this photo allows us to get deeper look Universe primitive Even today. We are ready to embark on a journey back to discover what James Webb can reveal about the early stages of the universe.”

Thanks to the James Webb Telescope – explained Adriano Fountainchair of the National Empowerment Division for Optical and Infrared Astronomy at the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) — we can hope to see The first galaxies formed between 100 and 300 million years ago after, after big live. The statements presented by President Biden are evidence that James Webb’s capabilities have been exceeded many times Superior to those that any ground-based telescope can achieve.” The expert noted that the device allows you to see infrared radiation at wavelengths that allow you to observe the most distant galaxies in the universe. “Data – continued Fontana – Open one A new window In an era in the history of the universe that has not yet been explored. Thanks to the power of James Webb, we are able to observe galaxies whose light has traveled for almost the entire lifetime of the universe before reaching us. In this way, we can see the universe shortly after the Big Bang, at a time when it was formed president stars. This data will allow us to observe in detail how the first galaxies formed, as well as study mystery subordinate dark matter that dominate the block environment.”

“We are already turning our attention to a number of phenomena exceptional – Nelson concluded – James Webb’s level of detail is so high that it allows us to accurately study the chemical composition of distant planets, which helps us to infer habitability. These discoveries will allow us to formulate the answers For questions that are still mentioned We don’t know the questions“.

Valentina Di Paula