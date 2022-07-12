“It will not be easy to repeat the Olympic wonders. I will miss Antonella Palmisano” – OA Sport

to me World Championships in Athletics From Eugenein the USA, scheduled for July 15-24, there is so much anticipation to see the Azzurri in action that at the last edition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo They have given us tremendous joys and historical achievements, from Marcel Jacobs to me Gianmarco Tamperewithout forgetting follow men and the Come on.

In this particular context, the reference to Massimo StanoThe Olympic gold in 20 km From the march, which will be in Eugene the protagonist on the last day of the competition, Sunday 24 August. Blue will struggle to repeat the extraordinary result achieved last summer, but this time it will compete in Unpublished 35 km.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello sportBlue, born in 1992, originally from Gromo-Apolla in the province of Bari, presented the global challenge that awaited him: “The preparation was good: in the middle of June I was not feeling well and stopped for a week, but on that occasion I changed my mindset, because before that I was not very confident, and now I am very motivated. To better prepare myself for this new distance, which brings with it many unknowns, I preferred to stay on the heights and abandon the 10 kilometers of Assoluti di Rieti“.

The drive and determination to do well in the World Cup is there, as is the physical condition, but there is some pessimism regarding the World Cup: “I don’t want to be the savior of the country on the last day; In fact, seeing some of my teammates on the podium would give me a good boost. But frankly, I don’t see it very well: following the Olympic wonders is not going to be easy. The absence of Antonella Palmisano will affect a lot in general, for me a lot, her closeness helps me in every sense, but I already told her I would call her a lot. I won’t be moved by the Olympic victory, I’m still very hungry“.

Photo: LiveMedia / Fabrizio Corradetti