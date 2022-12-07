Mobile Phones: Have you ever tried the 6-7 feature on your mobile phone? Find out how useful it is now!

In a few years, the cell phone has become an indispensable tool for all of us. However, we still don’t know many of its very useful and curious functions.

We all know very well that nowadays mobile phone is an absolutely indispensable technological device. After all, technological development has allowed for an amazing evolution of these devices, with their devotion to the essentials in every aspect of our daily lives.

Nowadays, mobile phones are essential tools, not only in emergency situations, but also in trivial circumstances, from the professional field to managing home activities.

The ubiquitous presence of cell phones in everyone’s daily life has been confirmed by a recent survey, with each of us using a smartphone for about 77 hours a month. However, there are still many useful and strange functions that we do not know about our mobile phones, just like the number 67. Let’s find out exactly what it is.

Cell phones and curiosities: what is the number 67 and what is it for

Although mobile phones are an integral part of our lives, many of us still do not know about many curiosities and useful functions of these devices. Just like the combination of the number 67 on the screen of our mobile phone.

Let’s start by saying that this is a feature that is accepted by most mobile operators and is a useful tool that allows every user to always remain accessible. Basically, if you receive a call while you are engaged in another conversation, in order not to lose it, you just need to type the keys ** 67 * on the screen of your mobile device followed by the phone number to which you want to transfer the call. incoming call finally by the # key. In short, a good solution to not miss any incoming calls and always have your contacts at hand. This function is already available for many devices, however, for added security, it may be advisable to ask the technician or telephone operator for confirmation.

The number 67 is another step forward towards better functionality of our inseparable mobile phones. However, we would like to remind you that although mobile phones are good allies for us in everyday life, it is best to avoid their excessive use. It can cause serious risks to our health such as damage to vision due to the radiation it emits. In addition, it can cause discomfort in social relationships, especially driving weaker people into isolation. In short, let’s use it wisely and carefully so that the mobile device does not become an addiction, but remains a benefit.