The state of play with 14 minutes of gameplay on PS5

As expected from the rumors, Hogwarts Legacy will star in the next gameplay eventThe show is scheduled for Thursday, March 17th at 22:00 Italian time.

“Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games are excited to partner with PlayStation to offer a special edition of State of Play entirely dedicated to the Hogwarts Legacy.” According to the short press release, the show will last about 20 minutes and will feature 14 minutes of gameplay for the game on PlayStation 5, and there will also be information and details about the project with Avalanche members ready to talk about their new game in development. For several years now.

At the end of the event, an article will be published on the PlayStation Blog with more details, so we will have to wait a few days to find out more. Obviously follow the event on Twitch channel from Everyeye.it Starting at 20:00 for a Harry Potter-themed evening, in the meantime, write the date and time in your diary, Hogwarts Legacy State of Play is scheduled for Thursday, March 17 at 10 p.m..

It is not clear whether we will know on this occasion also the release date of the game, Looks like the launch is set for 2022 But history is still shrouded in mystery.