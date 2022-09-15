September 15, 2022

Announcing “1 More Edition” – Nerd4.life

September 15, 2022

Atlus announced that Pre-order From Persona 5 Royal For PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At launch, the game will be available in both digital and physical format, with two different versions: Launch Edition and Rich Edition 1 more version. The ad was accompanied by a new trailer, which you can view below.

The digital version of Persona 5 Royale includes the base game and over 40 previously released DLCs for €59.99. The same is also true for LAUNCH EDITIONwhich will be available in stores with a special SteelBook, which you can see in the image below.


The 1 More Persona 5 Royal Editionwhich will be available in limited quantities and for console versions only for $119.99 on the official Atlus Store, at this is the address. This is the content included:

  • Persona 5 Royal Basic Game
  • Steelbook Exclusive Box
  • Themed treasure chest pack
  • Akechi bag style bag
  • frames and prints
  • tarot cards

Persona 5 1 Latest Version

We remind you that Persona 5 Royal will debut in stores in October 21 For PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At launch, the game will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

