Announcing “1 More Edition” – Nerd4.life

Atlus announced that Pre-order From Persona 5 Royal For PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At launch, the game will be available in both digital and physical format, with two different versions: Launch Edition and Rich Edition 1 more version. The ad was accompanied by a new trailer, which you can view below.
The digital version of Persona 5 Royale includes the base game and over 40 previously released DLCs for €59.99. The same is also true for LAUNCH EDITIONwhich will be available in stores with a special SteelBook, which you can see in the image below.
The 1 More Persona 5 Royal Editionwhich will be available in limited quantities and for console versions only for $119.99 on the official Atlus Store, at this is the address. This is the content included:
- Persona 5 Royal Basic Game
- Steelbook Exclusive Box
- Themed treasure chest pack
- Akechi bag style bag
- frames and prints
- tarot cards
We remind you that Persona 5 Royal will debut in stores in October 21 For PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At launch, the game will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
